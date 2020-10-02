Nicki Minaj welcomes first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty tied the knot in October 2019

US rapper Nicki Minaj has been blessed with her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty.

The 37-year-old gave birth to her little one on Wednesday, September 30 in Los Angeles.

Minaj announced the news of her pregnancy back in July while debuting her burgeoning baby bump in a bunch of photos on Instagram.

"#Preggers," she captioned her first post. She followed up with another message, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."

Minaj and Petty tied the knot in October 2019.

A month prior to her wedding, she announced she will quit the music industry to start a family.

"I've decided to retire and have my family," she wrote on Twitter in September 2019.

"I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," Minaj said.