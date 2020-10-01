Demi Lovato was shattered after learning Max Ehrich was using her: report

Demi Lovato's whirlwind romance comes to an abrupt halt due to doubts over Max Ehrich's intentions

Demi Lovato's tumultous relationship with ex boyfriend Max Ehrich made it to the top of the headlines last week.



The songstress's whirlwind romance came to an abrupt halt after she had doubts over Ehrich's intentions.

Now, a new report by PEOPLE has uncovered startling details about the duo's shocking split.

According to a source cited by the outlet, Lovato was shocked after learning Ehrich's intentions towards her were not genuine and that he was using her.

"It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max's intentions weren't genuine. Breaking off the engagement was not an easy decision," the source said.

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," shared another insider.

"They lived in a bubble with zero stress and everything was just fun," they further added. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard. He got wrapped up in [Hollywood].″

It was then when it dawned upon Lovato that Ehrich was using her name to progress and make a name for himself in Hollywood.

Ehrich was really just ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back,″ according to the insider.

