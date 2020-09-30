close
Wed Sep 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 30, 2020

Meghan Markle leaves fans frenzied with new mystery necklace

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 30, 2020
Meghan Markle leaves fans into frenzy with new mystery necklace

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle on Tuesday appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit virtually and sent her fans into frenzy with a new mystery necklace.

Meghan spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the virtual Summit.

The mother-of-one looked gorgeous in a blue striped shirt, sporting her Edge of Ember Kismet Necklace.

The lovely pendant features a four leaf clover and the lucky number 7.

According to the brand, the lucky number 7 is ‘for double doses of good fortune’.

Some fans of Meghan speculate that the necklace is the same she wore for an International Women's Day school visit in the UK in March.

However, some believed it was a new piece. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment