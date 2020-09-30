Meghan Markle leaves fans frenzied with new mystery necklace

Meghan Markle leaves fans into frenzy with new mystery necklace

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle on Tuesday appeared at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit virtually and sent her fans into frenzy with a new mystery necklace.



Meghan spoke about the importance of creating 'humane tech' as she took part in the virtual Summit.

The mother-of-one looked gorgeous in a blue striped shirt, sporting her Edge of Ember Kismet Necklace.

The lovely pendant features a four leaf clover and the lucky number 7.

According to the brand, the lucky number 7 is ‘for double doses of good fortune’.

Some fans of Meghan speculate that the necklace is the same she wore for an International Women's Day school visit in the UK in March.

However, some believed it was a new piece.