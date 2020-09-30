Queen Elizabeth to shower Princess Eugenie's baby with more perks than baby Archie

Princess Eugenie expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksback

Queen Elizabeth is in full power to change the royal rules and regulations for Princess Eugenie's unborn child.



Princess Eugenie, who is tenth in line to the British throne, announced she's expecting her first baby with husband Jack Brooksback last week.



While the new royal baby is due to arrive early next year, there's a lot of speculation about whether they will have a royal title.



According to media reports, Eugenie will not give her child a royal title, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Although Eugenie is HRH herself, she will abandon any type of royal titles for her offspring, similar to how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to forego titles for baby Archie.

However, the Queen can decide to amend the law in order to honour Eugenie's baby with a royal title.

She can issue new Letters Patent around which royals can receive HRH styles and titles.

The monarch exercised this privilege ahead of the birth of Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge's first son Prince George in 2013.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne explained, "The Queen herself was called upon to make a similar change when it came to the birth of Prince George of Cambridge.

"As the great-grandson of the sovereign, he, like Prince Charles before him, would have been born without royal style or title under George V’s Warrant of 1917.

"Just as her father had done it took the Queen issuing Letters Patent to remedy the situation."