Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney breaks her social media silence with new post

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney has broken her social media silence as she shared new photo on her Instagram Tuesday.



Last week, the 40-year-old stylist shared a photo of herself announcing that she was enjoying a “little girls night before a much needed break to get some real work done,” adding, “See you in a few weeks.”

She returned to the platform only a few days later to post a snap of herself on her Instagram Stories post boxing workout draped atop her punching bag dummy, writing 'Missed Igor and punching' tagging her trainer, Jorge Blanco.



Meghan's best friend's truncated social media departure came after she addressed speculation about the status of her and Meghan Markle's friendship on the platform.

She wrote in her Instagram Stories last week: "I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday."