Queen Elizabeth infuriated, could call off this year's royal Christmas celebrations

Queen Elizabeth to not celebrate Christmas this year for shocking reason

Queen Elizabeth is well on her way to cance this year's royal family celebrations for the Christmas.



As revealed by sources, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the monarch's annual plans for the occasion.

All of this is because this year, the coronavirus outbreak has made matters very bleak.

This has made the British ruler worried, insecure and to a certain extent furious too because she cannot celebrate Christmas in the usual way due to the pandemic.

The iconic monarch may put their traditional event on hold in fear “it’ll be very risky,” a source revealed to Closer Weekly.



“The royals are talking about canceling their traditional Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the UK,” the insider said. “Royal aides are warning her that it’s not a good idea.”

Even though Queen Elizabeth “would love [nothing] more than to see her family reunite”, palace workers are unsure about having the “high volume of staff” that is usually required for preparation.

“Plus, the generations of royals that attend,” the source shared further.

Because of the fact that Christmas festivities for the Queen “are one of the few occasions in the year when the family congregates,” the possibility of having to cancel the event is “heartbreaking” for her.

“But she’s coming up with a plan B,” the insider explained. “Some sort of smaller gathering with very close family.”