Mon Sep 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2020

Kylie Jenner flaunts her radiant look in new selfie

Kylie Jenner looked as glamorous as ever in a selfie she shared on her Instagram  to attract massive applause from her followers.

The beauty mogul  showed off her famous pout while highlighting her voluminous lightened locks, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her chest.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star slays in the sizzling post as she flaunted  a bit of her cleavage in a  plaid top while gazing longingly into the camera.

The 23-year-old beauty captioned it simply, while adding some twinkling star emojis. 

morning

 Earlier, she  was seen departing a sports bar in West Hollywood  in a casual jeans and a T-shirt.

Instead of her usual glamorous looks, she kept her outfit low key and comfortable with a dark oversize T-shirt.

