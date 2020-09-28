Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara blessed with baby boy, confirms Victor Kossakovsky

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have been blessed with a baby boy. The 'Joker' star named him after his brother River, who died in 1993.

Rooney, 35, had previously not confirmed her pregnancy but had been seen with a baby bump over the summer. It's thought that baby River was born a month ago.



The happy news was announced by Victor Kossakovsky at a Q&A session at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival following a screening of Gunda, a film which Joaquin, 45, worked on as executive producer.

Apologising for Joaquin's absence at the festival, Kossakovsky said: "He just got a baby, by the way, his name was… a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it now."

Rooney and Joaquin met when they worked together on the 2013 film Her. But they didn't started dating in 2016. They confirmed their engagement in May last year but are yet to get married.

