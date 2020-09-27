Liam Payne awe-struck by Zayn Malik’s ‘Better’ despite their longstanding cold war

All crazed One Direction fans are fully aware of the cold war that has been going on between the members and Zayn Malik after he decided to quit the band.

And while Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all remained visibly bitter towards the Pillow Talk crooner after that, it seems that they finally let bygones be bygones.

A video of Liam Payne has been circulating on the internet leaving fans elated as he grooves to Malik’s freshly-released track, Better, and drops in a few compliments while listening to it as well.

“That sounds good! I like that! That sounds good,” said Payne while listening to it during his Instagram Live session.

“Oh yeah, I really like this. It’s good! Zayn, nice one! That was fun!” he added.

While Malik’s relationship with the other members remains strained, all five of them still show support to each other’s solo musical careers as well as personal milestones.