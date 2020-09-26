Lizzo says ‘body positivity’ is no longer enough for the plus sized community

Lizzo recently left fans with a captivating revelation to ponder upon when she admitted, “I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here.”

The reasoning behind her thought process is that body positivity, in all its glory still has not managed to normalize the plus-sized body. It has merely served to "appropriate" and "commercialize" the narrative.

During her interview with Vogue, the singer claimed, "Now, you look at the hashtag ‘body positive,’ and you see smaller-framed girls, curvier girls.”

Not only that, while the idea was founded by women of color, now the only thing people see is “lotta white girls.”

"And I feel no ways about that because inclusivity is what my message is always about. I’m glad that this conversation is being included in the mainstream narrative. [But] what I don’t like is how the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it."

During the course of her interview, Lizzo also admitted that she believes the movement left key issues and key body types out of the equation.

From "girls with back fat, girls with bellies that hang, girls with thighs that aren’t separated, that overlap. Girls with stretch marks,” all need to be appropriately showcased for the world to see, and hence normalize.

The term plus size has even begun excluding women "in the 18-plus club. They need to be benefiting from ... the mainstream effect of body positivity now. But with everything that goes mainstream, it gets changed. It gets — you know, it gets made acceptable."

With the issues currently afoot in the plus sized community, Lizzo also claimed that she now thinks of herself as "body-normative," rather than "body-positive.”

"I think it’s lazy for me to just say I’m body positive at this point. It’s easy. I would like to be body-normative. I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body positive.’ No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here."