Brad Pitt ‘is just happy’ with Nicole Poturalski despite her comments on Angelina Jolie

Looks like Nicole Poturalski’s comments about Angelina Jolie didn't have any negative implications in Brad Pitt’s eyes because he ‘is just happy’ to have her in his life.



According to a source close to Us Weekly, Brad is neither "angry” nor “upset” about Nicole's cryptic remark for Angelina Jolie, "happy people don’t hate.”

He simply intends to stay as far away from drama as possible. "For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad.”

For now, "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

For the unversed, Nichole’s comment regarding ‘happy people not hating’ has allegedly been dubbed a jab that supposedly targets trolls who accused her of being hateful towards the Maleficent superstar.







