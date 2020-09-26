close
Sat Sep 26, 2020
September 26, 2020

Humayun Saeed’s younger brother ties the knot in an intimate ceremony

Sat, Sep 26, 2020

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed’s younger brother Salman Saeed tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Lahore on Friday night.

Showbiz stars Adnan Siddiqui, Wasay Chaudhry, Ahmad Ali Butt and other including cricketer Azhar Ali attended the wedding reception.

The wedding ceremony of Salman Saeed, who is also an actor, took place at a local hotel in Lahore.

Salman was currently seen in drama series Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

