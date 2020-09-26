BTS calls off South Korean concert due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Famed K-pop boyband BTS cancelled a concert set for October in the South Korean capital of Seoul on Friday.



The decision came after authorities announced tougher restrictions after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

This month, BTS became the first Korean pop act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States, with Dynamite, its first single entirely in English.



The group’s first concert since the outbreak had been scheduled for October 10 and 11, to be attended by a limited audience observing social distancing norms, its music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said.

Now it is to be livestreamed on the internet instead.

“We have been planning the in-person component of our concert in order to try to create an opportunity for our artists and fans to meet, despite the challenges created by COVID-19,” Big Hit said in a statement.

“We would like to apologise to all fans who have been looking forward to an in-person concert.”