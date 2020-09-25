close
Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Amber Heard grabs US voters' attention with a beautiful picture, asks them to register to vote

Fri, Sep 25, 2020

Amber Heard on Friday joined the celebrities who are encouraging  Americans to  cast their votes in upcoming presidential election.

The actress treated her fans with a brand new picture as she tried to draw their attention.

The "Aquaman" star took to Instagram with an aim to remind Americans about the importance of their right to franchise ahead of the US presidential election.

The caption accompanying her picture read, "...did you register to vote yet?"

US presidential election is due to be held in November in which President Donald Trump seeks second term in the White House.

Majority of film, TV and music stars are opposed to the mercurial president and want the Americans to use their vote to replace the leader of their country.

View this post on Instagram

...did you register to vote yet?

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on



