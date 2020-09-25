Katy Perry says 'motherhood is a full time job'

With her journey into newly embraced motherhood, Katy Perry thinks of this life change to be ‘the best’ possible thing.



Showcasing her admiration towards parenting novices and ‘experts’ alike, the singer shared her honest take on motherhood and the misconceptions attached to it.



Taking to Twitter, the singer challenged the 'popular misconception' of motherhood not being a full-time job.



In the following tweets, the singer detailed her thoughts on motherhood in pointers, "When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it's not like they been coming from months of 'time off...' she's coming from a full time job... of being a mom, lol.” (sic)

In her Twitter thread, the singer also called for a more compassionate and appraising stance towards the mothers of the world. "call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave!"



