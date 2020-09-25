Demi Lovato cancels wedding with Max Ehrich after troubles hit the duo: report

Demi Lovato is on the verge of breaking up with her fiance Max Ehrich

Seems like there is trouble in paradise with Demi Lovato and her new boyfriend Max Ehrich, amid previous reports of the two tying the knot to each other.



According to an exclusive report by Page Six, the singer is on the verge of breaking up with her fiance, as she struggles to make her relationship work.

In the midst of all the problems, a source said Demi will not be saying 'I do.'

“It’s not over yet,” the outlet's source revealed, “but it’s on its way there.”

Rumours of a plausible split became rife after Demi's bodyguard and her sister snubbed Max by unfollowing him on Instagram.

On top of that, it seems like the two have not liked each other's last posts on social media as well.

Problems hit the pair after it was found out that Max had been lusting over Selena Gomez, stating he has a huge crush on her.

Although Demi came forth deeming the messages as 'fake', the episode has taken a toll on her relationship with Max.

The songstress got engaged to her new beau in June, following a few months of dating each other.