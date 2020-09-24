close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2020

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby name circulating on social media is incorrect

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 24, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to name their daughter whose arrival they announced on social media. 

As fans congratulated the couple in the comment sections of their Instagram posts, a lot of them also dropped name suggestions too.

Others were convinced that the couple would name their daughter "Malikinha, "Maria", "Zagi", "Zayan" or "Firdous Jameela Malik."

Both Zayn and Gigi used their social media accounts to share the news that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Zayn shared a picture of him holding the hand of his newborn while Gigi also posted a similar picture.



Latest News

More From Entertainment