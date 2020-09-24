Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's baby name circulating on social media is incorrect

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have yet to name their daughter whose arrival they announced on social media.

As fans congratulated the couple in the comment sections of their Instagram posts, a lot of them also dropped name suggestions too.

Others were convinced that the couple would name their daughter "Malikinha, "Maria", "Zagi", "Zayan" or "Firdous Jameela Malik."

Both Zayn and Gigi used their social media accounts to share the news that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Zayn shared a picture of him holding the hand of his newborn while Gigi also posted a similar picture.







