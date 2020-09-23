Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Rihanna and other celebrities urge fans to register to vote

Cardi B, Rihanna, Billie Eilish and Camila Cabello, among other stars , have urged the fans to vote as the US marks National Voter Registration Day.



The much-loved celebrities have come out in their hordes to encourage fans to register to vote and make their voices heard. Taylor Swift and Zendaya were among the first to put the message out.

Cardi B is just one of dozens of musicians, actors, and celebrities who've partnered with HeadCount, Rock the Vote and many other organizations to get Americans registered to vote.



Singer Billie Eilish filmed a video for WhenWeAllVote, explaining: ‘Today is National Voter Registration Day, please don’t waste any more time. Get registered now.’



Speaking directly to younger voters, she added: ‘This election will have a huge impact on us and this year, four million Americans will turn 18 before November. Your voice matters. Make sure you use it.’

Rihanna urged her 98 million followers: ‘Check your voter registration status, register, and VOTE!!! Go to http://VOTE.ORG right now and get it done.’



Demi Moore, Kesha, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Laura Dern are also among the stars urging fans to vote, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, and Ryan Reynolds.