Ellen DeGeneres sees record-breaking spike in ratings on much-awaited apology episode

Ellen DeGeneres has returned as the ultimate queen of primetime TV after her most recent Ellen DeGeneres show addressed her toxic workplace scandal recently.

DeGeneres who made a massive comeback in season 18 of the show, saw the highest premiere tratings since 2016 on her latest episode.

According to statistics cited by the New York Post, the show ranked No. 1 in a lucrative ad demo: adults aged 25 to 54, with a 0.9 rating, an increase from last year’s 0.8.

The famed host also topped all female-related ad demo, with women aged 18 to 34, earning a 0.6, and 18 to 49 earning a staggering 0.8.

On her highly anticipated show, DeGeneres cleared the air regarding the toxic workplace claims she was embroiled in of late.

“As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should’ve happened,” DeGeneres said.

“I take that very seriously, and I want to say I’m so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“The truth is I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things,” DeGeneres added. “Sometimes I get sad, I get mad, I get anxious, I get frustrated, I get impatient, and I am working on all of that.”