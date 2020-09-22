Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina sued by beachgoers in New York: report

Cardi B and her sister Hennessy Carolina were reportedly being sued by a group of beachgoers after they slammed them in a video posted on social media.

The rapper's sister, Hennessy Carolina, and model Michelle Diaz, exchanged words with the group on September 6 at Smith Point Beach in New York, according to the lawsuit.



Carolina is accused of assaulting, battering, threatening and defaming three people while at Smith Point Beach, according to the lawsuit.

Cardi B and Diaz were also named in the lawsuit, for defamation and civil rights violations, according to the beachgoers' attorney John Ray.



It is being reported that the rapper's sister and their model friend Diaz slammed a group of Donald Trump fans as 'racist MAGA supporters' at Long Island.



In social media posts about the clash, Cardi claimed Carolina and Diaz were harassed where they parked their car "all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple."



One of the group member was wearing Donald Trump's signature "Make America Great Again" hat, according to the report by Fox News.

'Make America Great Again' (frequently abbreviated MAGA) is a campaign slogan which is used in American politics and was popularized by Donald Trump in his successful 2016 presidential campaign.

