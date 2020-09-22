Prince William opens up about the ‘new sense of purpose’ he found within the royal family

While the royal family has always valued privacy for their children, Prince William and Kate Middleton have become the first royals to openly gush over their little bundles of joys.

Just recently, while filming for an ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the Duke of Cambridge spilled the beans on his “new outlook” towards life and his love for nature.

The prince has always been active in global relief efforts for the environment and has made it his aim to promote it within the UK. While the prince has always been environmentally conscientious, from the very beginning, the birth of his three children truly has made him appreciate nature in a whole new light.

During his interview, Prince William was quoted saying, "Now I have got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life - your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife in a much better condition."

He also went on to say, "I always believe it is possible to give young people hope and belief that things can get fixed. I have the belief that if we all work together, we can make a difference."

Soon after the royal’s interview aired, fans from around the world began praising the royal heir for his dedication and woke persona.

One user wrote, "His environmental work is amazing and he really cares about it and all the other subjects close to his heart! I'm very excited to watch this great documentary."

While another pointed out, "Even in this short clip they show this amazing ability to steer the focus away from themselves and towards what they are supporting. Polished and professional but with genuine warmth and sincerity."