Princess Diana diss: 'The only thing Charles learnt from Queen Elizabeth is how to shake hands'

Princess Diana's wrecked relationship with Prince Charles was a public affair known by not only the royal family, but th rest of the world too.

Even before their sudden divorce, Charles and Diana were not on the same page in their marriage.

According to an explosive biography, the Princess of Wales once blasted Charles saying that the only thing he "learned about love was shaking hands."

An excerpt of the book Prince Philip Revealed was recently extracted by the Mail on Sunday, wherein Charles' coldness toward Diana is detailed.

Veteran royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared that because of Charles' upbringing, he “couldn’t be tactile with his own wife.”

He quoted Diana as specifically telling him him about her ex-husband internalised this from his unaffectionate childhood with parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Charles 'emotional retentiveness' stemmed from his childhood, Seward writes.

“Diana reckoned that if Charles had been brought up in the normal fashion, he would have been better able to handle his and her emotions."



"Instead, she said, his feelings seemed to have been suffocated at birth," Seward adds.

"According to her, he never had any hands-on love from his parents. Only his nannies showed him affection but that, as Diana explained, was not the same as being kissed and cuddled by your parents, which Charles never was. When he met his parents, they didn’t embrace: they shook hands.”

Seward goes on to reveal that Charles never received any warmth and love from his parents, as his father was often away at the sea.

“Even when judged by the standards of the time, Philip and Elizabeth saw remarkably little of their offspring,” she writes, detailing how Philip only attended two of Charles' first eight birthday parties.