Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to drop their debut Netflix project on THIS date: Check Out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who signed lucrative Netflix deal, will reportedly drop their first project on the streaming giant within months.



Royal expert Rachel Bowie believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will release their first Netflix project in 2021.

Quoting a source, she claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan are busy working on their first project and one of their Netflix shows will go on air as soon as 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and first moved to Canada and then to the United States with their son Archie earlier this year.

Recently, the royal couple singed a multi-million deal with the Netflix to produce films and documentaries under their production company.

According to reports, Harry has signed up for a web-based filmmaking course as he aims to conquer Hollywood after scoring a multi-year Netflix deal.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed: 'Harry has been doing courses, most recently a five-day ‘creative producing lab'.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly intends to use his skills in documentary filmmaking and navigating truth and ethics.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed the production deal with Netflix to make content that would inform and "give hope" to audiences.