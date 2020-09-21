Jennifer Lopez's new song to premier on TikTok

Jennifer Lopez has said that she will release her new collaborative song on TikTok.



JLo has teamed up with Juan Luis Londoño Arias, known professionally as Maluma, for her new song.

Taking to Instagram, the On the Floor singer shared a video teaser featuring her and Maluma.

The singer also gave details of its release in the caption, "My two song collaboration Pa’ Ti - Lonely with @Maluma is almost here! Don’t miss the @TikTok Live: Behind the Video and two-part premiere event this Thursday at 6pm EST / 3pm PST. It all starts on TikTok."







