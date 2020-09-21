Meghan Markle backs Amber Heard against Johnny Depp with latest move

Meghan Markle's latest move has suggested that the Duchess of Sussex backs Amber Heard in the legal battle between the Aquaman actress and her former husband Johnny Depp.

Story is that Meghan has reportedly removed a lawyer who represented Depp against Amber Heard.



The lawyer identified as David Sherborne was representing the Duchess of Sussex in a case against the British newspaper.

British media has seen the latest move by Meghan Markle an expression of solidarity with the Aquaman actress.

The Sun reported that Justin Rushbrooke QC has confirmed he will represent Meghan in future hearings, after he stood in for Mr Sherborne when he was tied up acting for Johnny Depp in a defamation claim against The Sun.

A report in Times, citing law circles, said Meghan may have acted in solidarity with Depp’s ex Amber Heard who has accused the Hollywood star of abuse.

Meghan is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

In documents submitted to London’s High Court on Monday, lawyers for the paper said “Finding Freedom”, a biography of Harry and Meghan published in August, “gives every appearance of having been written with their extensive cooperation”.

After the biography was published, a spokesman for the couple said they were neither interviewed for the book nor contributed to it.