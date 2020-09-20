close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 20, 2020

Jennifer Lopez's new Instagram picture breaks the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Sep 20, 2020

A new picture shared by Jennifer Lopez on her Instagram account is breaking the internet.

The singer  left her fans in awe of her flawless beauty as she posted a new picture on the video and photo sharing app. 

 Over three million people liked Jlo's picture, while thousands of others admired her flawless physique in the comments section.

"Tell me someone hotter," wrote a user.

Abhishek Bachchan, the son of Indian megastar Amitabh Bachchan, was also among the millions of fans who double-tapped Jennifer Lopez's picture.


