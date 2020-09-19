Robert Pattinson wanted to turn ‘cheesy’ ‘Twilight’ into an Oscar-worthy film

We all are very well aware of the fact that Robert Pattinson isn’t too proud of having Twilight included in his filmography.

However, what many may be oblivious about is how the Harry Potter star had initially taken the film ‘very’ seriously and had intended to turn the story of the vampire drama into more than just a ‘stupid teen movie.’

During an interview with Collider, Pattison had admitted: “I didn’t want to do a stupid teen movie. I wanted to take that into Twilight and also try to break down the assumption that if a movie is being made from a book which is selling a lot of copies, which every single book that sells a lot of copies now is made into a movie immediately and they’re virtually all not very good and everyone knows, even six-year-olds know, that it’s just to make money – I didn’t want to be involved in something like that.”

“So I wanted to make sure that by the time people got to Portland that I knew everything about everything and just be like really – I didn’t talk to anyone about anything other than the part for about a month and a half of the shoot,” he said.

“I think it kind of galvanized people. I think most people read the book and it’s an easy read. It’s a nice book. So I think most people went in thinking, ‘Yeah, it’s a happy film.’ I’m like holding the book and saying, ‘No! This is going to win Oscars!'” Pattinson recalled.