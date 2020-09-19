Sajal Ali reveals her all time favourite film

Pakistani star Sajal Ali, who left her fans and friends awestruck with her latest stunning pictures recently, has now revealed the name of her all-time favourite movie.



Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared with the fans that epic science-fiction film Interstellar was her all time favourite.

Sajal Ali shared the poster of the film in her Instagram story with heart emoji and wrote, “My all time favourite”.

Directed, co-written and produced by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.

The film was released in October 2014 and collected over $696 million at the box office.