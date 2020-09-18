Anoushey Ashraf creates social initiative ‘Believe Women’ with a heavy heart

In her attempt to curate a safe nook on the internet for those suffering from hate crimes and vicious atrocities, influencer Anoushey Ashraf initiated Believe Women, a social awareness campaign that gives voice to the female victims.

In an effort to explain the true meaning behind her cause, Anoushey took to her personal Instagram and wrote, "It’s my small attempt to bring to light REAL stories of harassment/rape/assault women have faced at the hands of some sick minded individuals, so some of us can understand how deep rooted this sickness is and how it effects women."

She has also been posting a daily count of nearly 4 to 5 anonymous stories to her feed, so that people would finally "just listen and read carefully. Mindfully.”



The stories are a plethora of women who spoke out against the harassment they had endured within schools, at markets, at home, in hospitals, at the hands of teachers and even at tuition centers.

