Megan Fox stars in Machine Gun Kelly's album cover

Hollywood actress Megan Fox has starred in the cover of Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming album "Tickets To My Downfall".
The Cleveland rapper took to Twitter to share a video clip and announced, "Here’s the new album cover and this is how it happened".
According to MGK, the album would be out on September 25.
The "Transformers" actress is dating the rapper after her split from husband Brian Austin Green.