Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lay off their royal titles for first-ever primetime TV appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to appear in the primetime TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people.



The royal couple, in a new promo shared by E! News, was introduced simply as 'Harry and Meghan,' dropping their royal titles as the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'. However, a 'TIME' article highlighting the event did include their titles.

Halsey and Jennifer Hudson and The Weeknd will perform at the event that will announce this year's honorees.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the list alongside eminent celebrities like Trevor Noah, Sandra Oh, Kumail Nanjiani and John Legend, just to name a few.



"In a year in which we are unfortunately unable to convene the TIME100 community together in person, we are excited to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the members of this year's list with a brand-new experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," TIME studios president Ian Orefice said in a statement to E! News.

