Prince Andrew ‘highly likely’ to loose HRH title soon: report

Prince Andrew’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein has sparked a protest right outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and with the monarchy under threat of declining, royal experts and commentators believe the only way for the monarchy to survive this character assassination is by publically taking away Prince Andrew’s HRH status.

Prince Andrew’s past attempts to redeem his reputation were considered a ‘car crash’ and with the public fuming even more so day by day, there is a high possibility that Prince Andrew could lose his HRH status.

Even with his title in place, for the time being, the prince was promptly told to step down from royal duties “for the foreseeable future” right when the issue initially arose and since then, has also been stripped of his £250,000 salary from public taxes.

That is not to say the prince has no access to money at the moment. The public believes that the prince still has access to the Queen’s private funds, Duchy of Lancaster.

Nigel Cawthorne, author of Prince Andrew, Epstein and the Palace told Express UK that Prince Andrew might be stripped of his title very soon.

This decision comes to light near the event of Prince Phillip’s 100th birthday where it is reported that King consort will reduce Prince Andrew’s role in the firm.

Nigel Cawthorne also went on to say that while Prince Phillip is “extremely fond and very proud of his son” he “knows that Andrew’s name is poison currently” and due to that he must reduce his role for “The survival of the monarchy”. All of which “requires that Buckingham Palace backs away from his son.”

The commentator also went on to say, “It is a poignant moment and the loss of Prince Andrew’s HRH title is highly likely merely a matter of time now.”