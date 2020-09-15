close
Tue Sep 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 15, 2020

Mahira Khan leaves fans gushing with emotional birthday note to son Azlan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Sep 15, 2020
Mahira Khan leaves fans gushing with emotional birthday note to son Azlan

Mahira Khan left fans in awe after a heartfelt post about her son’s birth took the internet by storm.

The actress wore her heart on her sleeve when she posted her heartfelt note and described her joy and gratefulness over having Azlan, “every second of my life.”

Taking to Instagram Mahira touched upon her experience raising her little boy for over 11 years, and also gushed over all the magic he brought to her life.

Her post read, "My one and only, my only one. 11 years ago, you gave birth to your Mama, your Mimi.” She went on to show her gratitude for having him in her life, "Grateful every second of my life that I was chosen to be your mother.”

The single mother also claimed, “I pray for you and all the children of this world - to be happy, healthy, brave and kind. Ameen. For you Azlan, a million times over.”

Complementing the post was a black and white candid shot of the pair frolicking around their garden with a transparent umbrella.

Mahira has always been a doting mother, right from the get-go and has never shied away from publically showcasing her little ball of sunshine whenever possible.

Her past posts on her birthday back in December showcase just how close the mother-son duo really is. The post in question read, "Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24-year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime."

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

Exactly 10 years ago my life changed. I was a 24 year old girl with a baby in my arms celebrating my 25th birthday. These ten years feel like a thousand... with experiences worth a lifetime. I became a mother, I became an actor.. there was loss and separation, I witnessed success and fame. I fell in love. I lost hope at times and mustered up courage most of the time. I realised some of my dreams.. And had to let some go. And on this journey, I had all of you with me. Every step of the way. I wish I could write it all.. maybe one day I will. I am so grateful for everything - all of it. We are nothing without the people who have stood by us - you all are the wind beneath my wings. I thank you with all my heart and soul. I promise you all that I will pay it forward in every way I possibly can. InshAllah. As I write this, here I am a 35 year old woman with a 10 year old not so baby boy, still wrapped in my arms. Thank you for the birthday wishes.. overwhelmed and overjoyed. Grateful. So grateful. Alhumdullilah.

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


Latest News

More From Entertainment