Harvey Weinstein to be stripped off British royal honour awarded by Queen Elizabeth

Harvey Weinstein will be stripped off his royal honour awarded by Queen Elizabeth this week.

In light of his conviction for sex crimes, Weinstein will lose his honorary CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) after the Honours Forfeiture Committee decides to do so in a meeting on Friday.

The disgraced filmmaker was given the award by Britain's monarch, Queen Elizabeth, in 2004 for his unmatched services to the British film industry.

It is the second-highest honour she can bestow, beaten only by a knighthood.

Weinstein was found guilty and sentenced to 23 years in prison for predatory sex assault, rape and forcible oral sex.

The move to strip Weinstein off the royal honour will be a result of a campaign initiated by playwright Polly Creed.

She had urged Britain to follow in the footsteps of France, where President Emmanuel Macron took awat Weinstein’s Legion d’Honneur within days of allegations emerging in 2017, according to The Sun.

Weinstein currently faces another sexual violence charges in Los Angeles.