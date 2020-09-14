Prince Harry once escaped a massive accident: report

Basil Brush has revealed he once saved Prince Harry's life while performing at Kensington Palace.



The furry favourite and his creator Ivan Owen were reportedly invited to Kensington Palace by Princess Diana to perform for Harry and his big brother William.

Harry was five when tragedy nearly struck. The little prince decided to clamber out a window, but Basil and puppeteer pal Ivan Owen were on hand to save the day, according to a tabloid.

As per report, Harry nearly crawled out of an open window in front of his mum. Ivan managed to save the prince before he tumbled out.



Michael Winsor, who has voiced Basil since 2002 after Ivan’s death, was reported to have said: 'He’d been invited to do a little show in front of William and Harry by Princess Diana in the late eighties.'

It continued: 'Harry was an active boy, just crawling around and playing. There was this open window and he said, ‘No Harry, don’t go near that open window,’ and he just managed to pull him back in time and say, 'Oi, shut that door.'



Now, the Duke of Sussex is a father of his two year-old son and enjoying quality time with him and wife Meghan Markle in the US.

Harry and Meghan moved to the US following a brief stay on Vancouver Island in Canada, after the pair formally quit their senior roles within the Royal Family at the end of March.