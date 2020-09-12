The Queen, Prince Charles warned against ‘taking millions of pounds’ in UK taxpayer money

Graham Smith, CEO of Republic has been against monarchic rule since start and during a recent interview with Express.UK, gave his candid thoughts on the hope that monarchy would be abolished moving forward.

"It is difficult to know which ones spends the most because the finances are not reported in that way. What I would say is that Prince Charles takes £20million at least every year from the Duchy of Cornwall which is money that should be going to the treasury so that is a huge chunk of the overall cost of the monarchy.”

He went on to say, "On top of that he also has various things paid for him by the Government directly, certain areas of travel for example and obviously security. So, he is probably one of the most expensive members of the Royal Family."

"The Queen obviously being Head of State would cost the most I imagine. Certainly, someone like Prince Andrew has also shown himself to be quite causal with publicly funded travel with helicopter flights and private jets and so on.

"It is very hard to pinpoint one over the other, but we know that the Queen and Charles take millions of pounds from the two Duchies. We would assume that the Queen would be more expensive than the other because of her position as Head of State."

Mr Smith also touched upon Prince Charles’s excessive spending habits, claiming the air to the throne has "a competition” going on to see “who can spend the most.”

"Obviously the Queen spends an awful lot because she is the head of state and the head of the firm so she is responsible for most of that £345 million a year.”

"Prince Charles and his brother Andrew are particularly ostentatious in their spending. They travel all around the world in considerable luxury. It is a tough competition, they are all as bad as each other."