Zayn Malik posts on Instagram for the first time in a while ahead of baby's arrival

Zayn Malik is gearing up to welcome the arrival of his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

While the new father is excited to become a dad for the first time, he is prepping to embrace this addition in a way you might not have thought.

On Friday, Zayn broke his Instagram hiatus to debut his fresh back tattoo.

"Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he wrote.

The British singer also received love from ladylove Gigi who replied with, "‼️"

The supermodel is expected to give birth anytime now, as she was due in September.