close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Zayn Malik posts on Instagram for the first time in a while ahead of baby's arrival

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020
Zayn Malik posts on Instagram for the first time in a while ahead of baby's arrival 

Zayn Malik is gearing up to welcome the arrival of his first baby with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

While the new father is excited to become a dad for the first time, he is prepping to embrace this addition in a way you might not have thought.

On Friday, Zayn broke his Instagram hiatus to debut his fresh back tattoo.

"Got some stuff to show ya soon!" he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Got some stuff to show ya soon!

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

The British singer also received love from ladylove Gigi who replied with, "‼️"

The supermodel is expected to give birth anytime now, as she was due in September.

Latest News

More From Entertainment