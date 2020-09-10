Lily Allen and David Harbour exchange vows in a low-key Las Vegan ceremony

Hollywood star David Harbour and vocal powerhouse Lily Allen have finally gotten hitched on Wednesday after earlier they received a marriage license earlier this week.

The couple left fans taken aback after the surprise nuptials held at Las Vegas in a low-key ceremony at the city’s Graceland Chapel.

The announcement was made on the Stranger Things actor’s official Instagram page where he dropped endearing photos with his new wife featuring an Elvis Presley impersonator.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people’s princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” he wrote in the caption.

“Refreshments were served at a small reception following,” he said referencing their In-N-Out fries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Us Weekly reported that Harbour completed his marriage paperwork after he was spotted at Las Vegas’ Clark County Clerk’s Office on September 6.



The two had sparked rumours of an engagement after Allen was seen sporting a ring during a night out with her beau back in December 2019. She also indirectly confirmed the engagement through a discreet Instagram post of her mirror selfie where she was also seen wearing the ring.

"Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop. I AM RIPPED don’t @ me,” she wrote in the caption.