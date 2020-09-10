close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2020

Stranger who invaded Eminem's house wanted to kill the rapper

The man who barged into Eminem's house earlier this  year told the rapper that he wanted to kill  him.

Police officer Adam Hackstock on Wednesday testified before a court that Eminem initially thought it was his nephew, but it turned out to be a stranger later identified as Matthew David Hughes.

“When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him,” Hackstock said in Macomb County District Court.

According to the local media, Eminem was not in court Wednesday, but his lawyer witnessed the proceedings via video.

The case was adjourned till September 28.

