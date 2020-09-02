'No Time To Die': New trailer date revealed

The new trailer for "No Time To Die" will be released on Thursday, filmmakers have confirmed.

The official Instagram page of the franchise had shared a poster for the film on Tuesdady.



In the poster, Daniel Craig is seen sporting a tuxedo while holding up a gun.





The poster also features the title and release date of the film. According to the franchise the movie will hit the theaters in November this year,

The film, which is Daniel Craig's final outing as the British secret agent 007, was to release in April but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.