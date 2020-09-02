close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 2, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s touching tribute to Princess Diana from across the pond

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 02, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry paid homage to Princess Diana on her  death anniversary in a wholehearted way, all the way from California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered with the Preschool Learning Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday and spent early morning gardening plants, flowers and healthy food for the children.

The pair also commemorated Harry’s late mother Diana, as August 31 marked her 23rd death anniversary as well, by planting forget-me-nots which were the Princess of Wales' favourite flowers.

Apart from that, the former royals also planted petunias, Californian wildflowers, tomatoes, squash, sweet peas and a number of other healthy foods with the assistance of their little gardening fellows.

View this post on Instagram

The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday! ️ In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students. For more than 100 years, @assistanceleagueoflosangeles has been providing early education services to children in need. Our nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families. #AssistLA100 #AssistLAtogether #dukeandduchess #dukeandduchessofsussex #harryandmeghan #LosAngeles #VolunteerLA Photos by @msayles

A post shared by Assistance League of LA (@assistanceleagueoflosangeles) on

It was further revealed that the couple also did some reading activities with the kids by getting behind a few classical books like Jack and the Beanstalk.

Harry and Meghan had been volunteering for The Preschool Learning Center, a part of the Assistance League of Los Angeles that helps impoverished children in improving their lives through compassionate programming, dedicated services and philanthropy. 

