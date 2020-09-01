Mariah Carey fumes over Ellen DeGeneres for forcing her to reveal pregnancy

Mariah Carey is calling Ellen DeGeneres out after she forcefully announced her pregnancy on her infamous talk show.

Back in 2008, Carey had an 'extremely uncomfortable' conversation with DeGeneres wherein she leaked the most personal part of her life to the public, without permission.

"I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath," Carey told Vulture.

During the interview, DeGeneres asked the singer to either confirm or deny rumours suggesting she is pregnant with her then-husband Nick Cannon.

Carey tried to evade the question but DeGeneres did not back down, demanding her to drink a glass of champagne in order to prove she is not pregnant.

"This is peer pressure," Carey said as the audience laughed. When Carey faked taking a sip, DeGeneres shouted, "You're pregnant!"

The Grammy winner opened up about the interview in 2010, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage shortly after.

"I wasn't ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage," Carey, added. "I don't want to throw anyone that's already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn't enjoy that moment."

She added that she wishes "empathy" had "been implemented" at the time. "But what am I supposed to do?" she said. "It's like, 'What are you going to do?'"