Social media users troll Adele over latest social media post

British singer Adele was mocked and called "problematic" on Twitter after she shared photo on Sunday as a tribute to London's annual Notting Hill Carnival, which was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she wrote alongside a photo of herself.

Twitter users criticized her after a journalist wrote in Huff Post that Bantu knots originated centuries ago with the Zulu tribes in southern Africa and are rooted in Black culture.

"If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for," journalist Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter.

"This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic. Hate to see it."







