Miley Cyrus tore up the VMA’s stage with iconic rendition of ‘Midnight Sky’

Miley Cyrus tipped her hat to her Wrecking Ball days by bringing the disco ball into her 2020 VMA performance Midnight Sky.

All decked out in her '70s-inspired glam look, the pop sensation sang her heart out atop a disco-ball and dove right into her set leaving fans spell bound.

While the song Wrecking Ball is notoriously linked to Miley’s split from Liam Hemsworth, many fans noted how Midnight Sky paints the same picture, only with more self-love and personal growth to show for.

Speculations surrounding Midnight Sky being about her failed relationship is the only rumor the singer has ever publicly acknowledged.

During a previous interview, Cosmopolitan reported on Miley's inspiration regarding the song. The singer was quoted saying, "This song is really just a reflection of everyone kind of having this personal kind of woke moment, I feel like a lot of us are waking up. And you know, the midnight sky, I think is kind of a road that feels like it could be nice to take with our head up in the clouds."

"You know, I feel like right now in society, we don’t want to live with our heads in the clouds. But I think in time that’s maybe why I’ve created worlds like this. Because this is kind of my idea of living with my head in the clouds of my own kind of fantasy and the world I wanna create."

"So I think that it’s a cool message, to tell people to create the environment and the world that you wanna live in and I think that’s happening on a very political level right now. But also we can do it especially in this quarantine time, in these intimate spaces of our home that we have a place that feels like we’ve created our own environment, our own head in the clouds, so this is mine."