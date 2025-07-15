‘Selling Sunset’ season 9 boards Sofía Vergara's sister Sandra Vergara

Sandra Vergara joins ‘Selling Sunset’ season 9

Sandra Vergara is officially stepping into the world of luxury real estate. The actress and journalist, who also happens to be Sofía Vergara’s cousin and adoptive sister, is joining the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset for its upcoming ninth season.

Netflix confirmed the news on July 14, revealing that Sandra is the newest agent at the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage known as much for its high-end listings as its high-drama dynamics.

In her Instagram Stories after the announcement, Sandra hinted at the reveal, saying, “I guess the cat's out of the bag.”

Sandra brings a varied background to the show.

She’s worked as a correspondent for PEOPLE (the TV Show!), appeared in television hits like CSI, Nip/Tuck, and The Bold and the Beautiful, and even started out in entertainment on E! alongside RuPaul.

Now, she’s ready to make her mark in real estate.

"The O Group felt like the perfect fit: sharp, high energy, and full of people who are at the top of their game," Sandra shared in a statement.

She added that season 9 of the hit Netflix series "definitely brings some unexpected twists" with “jaw-dropping moments you won’t see coming.”

Sandra said that her move into real estate felt natural.

“I’ve always had an eye for design and a love for people, so combining that in real estate just clicked,” she told Netflix.

She also mentioned that while she had watched Selling Sunset before and admired the cast, being part of it now brings "a whole different level of excitement."

Season 9 will feature returning cast members including Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Alanna Gold, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, and twin brothers Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

With new faces like Sandra entering the scene, fans can expect fresh energy, and new rivalries, in the competitive world of Los Angeles real estate.