Judge rules in favour of Blake Lively in Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Justin Baldoni faces another blow against Blake Lively's request

Blake Lively has convinced Judge Lewis J. Liman to issue a protective order ahead of her deposition in the Justin Baldoni case.

The Gossip Girl alum, embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star, had requested the judge to issue a protective order to govern the deposition.

Baldoni's team opposed the request, arguing that Lively was trying to use her celebrity status to control the deposition.

On July 13, they issued a statement that read, “Lively is a plaintiff who has hurled serious allegations of misconduct against the Wayfarer Parties.”

The continued in the letter, “Like all defendants, the Wayfarer Parties are entitled to depose Lively to develop evidence crucial to their defense. They are also entitled to choose the location of the deposition, which they did.”

According to the documents obtained by People Magazine, the judge granted Lively's request based on two conditions.

The court has ordered Lively to provide Baldoni's lawyers with a computer, printer, and copier for the deposition.

In addition, Baldoni's team must notify Lively of the attendees latest by July 15th.