Isla Fisher makes surprising move following her divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen finalize their divorce after 13 years of marriage

Now You See Me famed Isla Fisher gave a fun shoutout to former husband Sacha Baron Cohen.

On Sunday, both Fisher and Cohen marked their separate appearances at the 2025 Wimbledon men’s single match.

Where the 49-year-old was spotted enjoying the match with her older brother Daniel, the Dictator star was captured chatting with a friend while sitting in the stands.

Earlier today, Isla shared a screenshot of an article posted by Daily Mail about how the two exes "narrowly avoided" each other at the event.

She posted the picture on her Instagram with a fun caption that read, “Hang on? Who's watching the kids?”

The Wedding Crashers star also mentioned her ex-partner in the post, even though, he is not very active on social media.

The move came one month after the former couple announced their divorce.

In 2024, the duo shared the news of their separation in a tennis themed statement that read, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down.”

The statement further disclosed, "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change."

Isla and Sacha tied the knot in 2010 and share three children together.