Freddie Prinze Jr reveals real reason behind returning to ‘IKWYDLS’

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently made honest confession about his return to the I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise.

In a new interview with US Weekly, the Scooby-Doo actor revealed that he was drawn to the project after listening to the character’s trauma.

“I was very hesitant to jump back in for a multitude of reasons. Some were creative, because I wasn’t the same guy so I didn’t know what kind of character they were gonna want,” said the 49-year-old.

Freddie opened up that he didn’t have any interest to play the character before because there was no growth into it.

However, his friend Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who cowrote and directed the movie, told him, “’I know you’re gonna say no, but let me just pitch you my version of this movie.’ And she put so much thought and so much soul into Julie and Ray.”

Earlier, Freddie rose to fame with his appearance on original 1997 I Know What You Did Last Summer alongside Jennifer Love Hewitt.

However, he was tentative to appear in the sequels because of creative differences with the former director Jim Gillespie.

Later, new director, Kaytin’s pitch for the new movie was too good for Freddie that he agreed to do it.

“There was so much thought into what [Julie and Ray] had gone through, trauma wise, and how they both dealt with it differently, that it gave them great motivations in the movie,” explained the She’s All That actor.

He told US, “It’s an interesting look at their relationship and where they’re at now and how they handle this new situation in their own unique ways.”

“Once I kind of heard that, before the script was even written, I was like, ‘Wow, [Jen’s] idea is really, really good,’” he further said.

Meanwhile, Freddie added, “They are not just cameos in the movie. They’re major characters.”