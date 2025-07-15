Hannah Waddingham, ‘Ted Lasso’ actress reflects on show’s season 4

Hannah Waddingham on ‘Ted Lasso’ season 4

Hannah Waddingham is gearing up to step back Hannah Waddingham into one of her most beloved roles, Rebecca Welton, in the newly announced fourth season of Ted Lasso.

Speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of The Smurfs, Waddingham reflected on how much she’s missed playing the AFC Richmond boss.

“It feels like it was the most beautiful, beloved dog that was buried, and now we’ve exhumed it, and I am here for it,” she said.

“I was hankering and hankering and hankering and hankering to see where Rebecca had gone, where she was going to. She’s my girl. She’s in my bloodstream, so I’m thrilled that it’s been exhumed.”

The hit Apple TV+ series wrapped its third season last year, with many fans and even cast members assuming it was the end. But in March, the streamer confirmed that Ted Lasso would officially return for a fourth installment.

Production is set to begin soon.

Waddingham, clearly energized by the news, added with a smile, “I can’t wait to get involved with that and put my penneth in and go shopping for her looks.”

Jason Sudeikis, who stars as the endlessly optimistic Coach Ted Lasso, also expressed his excitement when the renewal was announced.

“As we all continue to live in a world where so many factors have conditioned us to ‘look before we leap,’” he said in a statement, “in season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be.”