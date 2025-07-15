Jonathan Bailey gives rare insight about ‘Wicked: For Good’

Jonathan Bailey reveals rare insight about ‘Wicked: For Good’

Jonathan Bailey reflected on few filming moments from the upcoming Wicked: For Good.

The Bridgerton star, who plays Fiyero Tigelaar, the charming prince of Winkie country teased what to expect from the upcoming film.

In an interview with the Capital Breakfast Show, he said, "It takes a shift tonally."

Bailey added, "I witnessed the girls' performances on the day and knowing what they’ve done and what [director] Jon Chu is going to achieve with this new film, I’m very excited for everyone to see it."

However, this is not the first time the Jurassic World Reborn actor has shared an insight about the sequel.

Previously also in conversation with Indie Wire he talked about the "tonal shift" and revealed that the "world gets heavier and more complicated and there’s just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things that we love about Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) journey that I can't wait for."

The second and final part of Wicked Broadway Musical, Wicked: For Good, follows Elphaba (the Wicked Witch) and Glinda (the Good Witch) played by Ariana Grande as their friendship is tested by betrayal, power and growing threat from Wizard’s regime.

The film is slated for release on November 21.